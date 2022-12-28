LawCall
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless woman outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Editor’s note: The raw video in this report contains graphic language.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The convenience store worker accused of dousing a homeless woman with water has been issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.

Police did not immediately release the name of the 33-year-old woman who was charged.

The incident appears to have happened within the last several days, during extremely cold weather, outside of the Triple S Food Mart on Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.

An employee at that store told WAFB Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, that the female employee has since been terminated.

However, that employee said that same female employee was actually known for feeding the homeless in the area and he believes she just got outraged when several homeless people refused her orders to leave the property.

The homeless woman has been connected with the proper services to receive assistance.

The Baton Rouge mayor’s office released the following statement:

