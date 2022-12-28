LawCall
Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say victims who tracked down their car were shot once they found it.

On Monday, authorities say the owner of a Chrysler 300 was able to use a tracking device to track their vehicle to 400 Mason Boulevard.

The victim fell in behind the stolen Chrysler to follow it onto the I-55 Frontage Road, and they and a second passenger in his car were shot, police say.

A woman was grazed in the right side of her head and shot in the right leg, while a man was also grazed by a bullet. The two then drove back to Mason Boulevard to meet police and were then transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the alleged driver of the stolen vehicle, Juhansy Peredej, 20, also was transported to the hospital after being shot, where he was arrested and charged with auto theft, auto burglary, aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle.

It was unclear who shot Peredej, who suffered an injury to the shoulder.

