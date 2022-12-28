LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land

Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community...
Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”

Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety showed the fire at a house on Oswald Road started around 1:30 a.m.

Choctaw Fire Department responded and found the fire fully involved. The fire crew later found two bodies inside.

Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, said MBCI.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says
Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Melvin Brinner
Bond denied for man accused of shooting, killing brother on Christmas
The late Kenneth Primos discusses the 90th anniversary of Primos Cafe with WLBT.
Longtime owner of Primos Cafe, Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., dies
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Lumumba gives an update on the Christmas water crisis during a Wednesday press conference.
‘Things are looking up’: Jackson mayor says system recovering days into latest water crisis
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals building
U.S. Fifth Circuit stays order putting Hinds County Detention Center under receivership