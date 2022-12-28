Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”

Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety showed the fire at a house on Oswald Road started around 1:30 a.m.

Choctaw Fire Department responded and found the fire fully involved. The fire crew later found two bodies inside.

Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, said MBCI.

