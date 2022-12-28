Things To Know Wednesday, December 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Disabled residents call on city of Jackson to improve process of delivering water to those who need it most

A major issue with water distribution sites in the City of Jackson is that not everyone can get to them. Tuesday, WLBT spoke with disabled residents who say no one feels the impact of a water outage quite like they do. “I would love for someone to roll a mile in my shoes just to see what it’s like and how dependent we are,” Jackie King said. King suffers from a disability that forces her to be in a wheelchair, stripping her of the luxury of firing up a car and getting a free case of water like the average resident. We asked King if she feels people in a situation similar to her are forgotten about when the city has water outages. “Always,” she said. “We are a forgotten community in a lot of cases - not just with a water crisis such as this.” King relies solely on family and friends to get water for her.

2. Four Jackson fire stations don’t have water, amid ongoing crisis

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says four fire stations are currently without running water. (WLBT)

Days into yet another Jackson water crisis, an assistant fire chief says at least four stations don’t have running water. Asst. Chief Patrick Armon gave an update on the Jackson Fire Department’s situation at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “We do have a number of stations, I think we counted like four right now, that do not have water,” Armon said. “And those are Station 15 on Clinton Boulevard, Station 6 at the Zoo, Station 11 on Terry Road, and Station 12 [on] McFadden Road.” He said the lack of running water won’t prevent JFD from fighting fires, and that stations have reserve supplies on standby to use as needed. “The fire department is always ready,” he said. “We do have the ability to fight fires in circumstances or situations where we have low water pressure.”

3. Family of missing Terry man not giving up hope of finding him

With reports of human remains being found across Hinds County, one family is still hopeful of finding a missing relative. Morris Griffith, 83, was declared missing on June 6th after reports claimed he walked away in an unknown direction from his residency in Terry. Nearly seven months later, and Griffith still remains missing. “He’s a beautiful person,” said Melissa Griffith Crusan, daughter of Morris Griffith. “I still speak of him in the present tense because, in my mind, he’s out there somewhere.” Since that day, there have been multiple confirmed cases of human remains found across Hinds County. This has caused the Griffith family to go back and forth between believing they will finally receive closure but also clinging to hope that Morris could still be alive.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.