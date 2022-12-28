LawCall
Potable, non-potable water available for Jackson residents on December 28

Volunteers at Candlestick Park load cars with cases of bottled water amid another water crisis in Jackson.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potable and non-potable water is now available for Jackson residents, with the city handing out bottled water at several locations Wednesday, and the state opening up the Mississippi State Fairgrounds to provide access to its water well.

Jackson has announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Times and locations are shown below:

  • Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m.
  • Candlestick Park off Cooper Road - 5 p.m.
  • Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 5 p.m.

Elderly or disabled residents who are unable to travel to a distribution site are asked to call 311 or (601) 960-1875.

Meanwhile, residents can get non-potable water at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the fairgrounds will be open to provide the public with water for flushing and cleaning beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It will remain open until 4 p.m.

Beginning Thursday, the fairgrounds will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

“The water well at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds is fully operational. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and our Fairgrounds Division is pleased to have the ability to share our resources to assist the public during times like this,” Gipson said in a statement.

To obtain non-potable water, you must:

  • Enter the fairgrounds from Gate 1, located at the intersection of Jefferson and Amite streets
  • Bring your own containers with lids. The fairgrounds do not provide containers.

