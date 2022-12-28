LawCall
One arrested, two at large after thieves steal contractor’s truck in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was arrested Thursday after a contractor had his truck stolen in Jackson on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Broadmoor area when two plumbers were robbed and a contractor’s truck was stolen while they performed work for a large property rehab.

According to the Jackson Police Department, 17-year-old Byron Deshawn McBride was arrested at an abandoned house. He was shot by the contractor and transported by AMR to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to be treated for his gunshot wounds.

Byron McBride, 17
Byron McBride, 17(JPD)

McBride was later taken into custody and is being charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and armed carjacking.

He was given a $525,000 bond on all charges.

JPD says two other suspects are still at large and are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8447).

