MBI: 3 young girls from Belden, Miss. found safe

MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST
BELDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, Mississippi in Pontotoc County has been canceled.

MBI says the three girls were located and found safe Thursday night.

Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, and Willow B. Payne were believed to be accompanied by Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne.

Chelsea Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R)
Chelsea Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R)(MBI)

The whereabouts of Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25, have not been confirmed.

Austin is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Chelsey is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

MBI says the vehicle being used is a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing MS license plate PNB8484. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Poplar Springs Trail Rd.

If you have information contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at (662) 296-2292.

