JPD investigating after one man killed, other injured on Warner Avenue

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after one man was killed and another was injured. It happened on December 23.

JPD says the two men were at 3841 Warner Avenue when a suspect in a passing vehicle shot at them. One man died at the scene. The other man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

