Jackson announces water distribution sites for Wednesday, Dec. 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson has announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Times and locations are shown below:
- Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m.
- Candlestick Park off Cooper Road - 5 p.m.
- Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 5 p.m.
Elderly or disabled residents who are unable to travel to a distribution site are asked to call 311 or (601) 960-1875.
