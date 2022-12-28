Jackson announces water distribution sites for Wednesday, Dec. 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson has announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Times and locations are shown below:

Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m.

Candlestick Park off Cooper Road - 5 p.m.

Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 5 p.m.

Elderly or disabled residents who are unable to travel to a distribution site are asked to call 311 or (601) 960-1875.

