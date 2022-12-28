Jackson announces water distribution sites for Wednesday, Dec. 28

LawCall
Volunteers at Candlestick Park load cars with cases of bottled water amid another water crisis in Jackson.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson has announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Times and locations are shown below:

  • Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m.
  • Candlestick Park off Cooper Road - 5 p.m.
  • Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 5 p.m.

Elderly or disabled residents who are unable to travel to a distribution site are asked to call 311 or (601) 960-1875.

