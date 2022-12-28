First Alert Forecast:

LawCall
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 12-degree weather last Friday with subzero wind chills, it’s nice to be back in a warmer weather pattern.  A disturbance will trigger showers and a few thunderstorms from late Thursday into early Friday.  Thunderstorms could be strong during the morning commute.  While severe weather cannot be ruled out, it isn’t as likely as the thunderstorms we are expecting Monday night and Tuesday.  The likelihood of severe weather then is higher.  Until then, expect highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s.  New Year’s weekend looks great with partly sunny skies during the day and 50s with partly cloudy skies at midnight.  The average high this time of year is 58 and the average low is 37.  Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 5:04pm.

