First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather likely towards the end of the week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There will be no need for a heavy coat this afternoon with warmer temperatures in the forecast. Highs today are expected to top out in the 60s to near 70 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. If you have the chance, get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather! It won’t get very cold tonight as clouds increase. We should see overnight low temperatures only drop to the 50s by morning.

70 degree weather is expected for Thursday in addition to a low-end chance for spotty downpours as clouds thicken up, especially near and after lunchtime. Winds will also be breezy at times with gusts as high as 25 to 30 MPH.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms are likely into Friday as a front approaches from the west. There will be the potential for localized flash flooding under any heavier showers or storms. Rain chances will continue into early Saturday before this first system exits to the east. We will briefly dry out into Saturday night and Sunday for New Year’s Day before more unsettled weather emerges early next week. Another front is on track to bring more heavy rain and storms, some which could be strong, to the region late Monday into early Tuesday. We’ll have more details on this risk as we get closer to time.

