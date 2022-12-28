LawCall
First Alert Forecast: 60s & 70s return to round out 2022, start 2023

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Not as cold of a start as warmer air begins to file in off the Gulf of Mexico. Morning 30s will warm into the 60s by afternoon amid a mix of sun and clouds. Expect breezes to kick out - gusting 20-25 mph through the afternoon hours. There is an outside chance of shower, most will stay dry during the day. Lows will fall back only to the 50s by early Thursday with a few passing showers overnight.

THURSDAY: Southerly winds will continue to push in warm, muggier Gulf air through the day. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds but won’t be a full washout. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60; a line of storms could move in prior to sunrise Friday.

EXTENDED RANGE: The surge of southerly winds will continue Friday as our next system approaches which could yield bouts of heavy rain by late Friday into early Saturday as its shifts over the region with an isolated severe weather risk. We’ll trend drier by Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of any New Year celebrations. Our bout of warm weather will also ring in the year 2023. Our next system due in late Monday into Tuesday could have periods of heavy rain and strong storms to contend with.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

