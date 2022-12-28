Family of missing Terry man not giving up hope of finding him

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With reports of human remains being found across Hinds County, one family is still hopeful of finding a missing relative.

Morris Griffith, 83, was declared missing on June 6th after reports claimed he walked away in an unknown direction from his residency in Terry.

Nearly seven months later, and Griffith still remains missing.

“He’s a beautiful person,” said Melissa Griffith Crusan, daughter of Morris Griffith. “I still speak of him in the present tense because, in my mind, he’s out there somewhere.”

Since that day, there have been multiple confirmed cases of human remains found across Hinds County.

This has caused the Griffith family to go back and forth between believing they will finally receive closure but also clinging to hope that Morris could still be alive.

“We don’t want them to be him in a way, and in another way, we want closure,” Melissa said. “So, every time we hear reports, there’s a flood of emotions that come out.”

Members of the Griffith family say Morris suffers from a form of Alzheimer’s disease that could have effects on his judgment.

Melissa described how with each new report, she and the rest of her family still don’t get close to feeling any better than they did the day he went missing.

“No, it doesn’t get easier each time,” Melissa said. It actually gets harder and especially now around the holidays, hearing this on Christmas. His birthday is December 29th. As we get closer to his birthday, we think of times that we’ve gathered. It gets harder.”

Melissa says her family has exercised all options possible of locating Morris and that they will continue to do so until a result is determined.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.