Contractor shoots at thieves who robbed plumbers, stole truck in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A contractor fired at thieves who stole his truck in Jackson Wednesday afternoon, causing them to crash his vehicle.

The incident happened in the Broadmoor area, with two plumbers being robbed and the contractor’s truck being stolen while they performed work for a large property rehab.

The contractor fired at the suspects as they attempted to flee, and the stolen truck took out several mailboxes as they backed down the street - eventually crashing into a trailer that belonged to the contractor.

At least one of the suspects was hit, says JPD, and they are searching for the other(s) involved.

