Belhaven resident says main breaks have gone unrepaired for a year, despite being reported to the city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the city of Jackson grapples to restore water pressure as part of yet another water crisis, one Belhaven resident says several major leaks on her street have gone unrepaired for at least a year.

“You can come by and see it bubbling up. It’s not a geyser, not a waterfall, but continuously running water down the street,” said Judy Varner, who lives in the 100 block of River Park Drive. “It’s been going on at least a year.”

Varner pointed out numerous leaks, including two in the street next to her home, where River Park and Parkhurst Drive meet, and another on Laurel Street, right across from River Park.

On top of that, a leak from a fire hydrant next to Varner’s driveway has washed away the ground surrounding it, exposing the pipe connecting the hydrant underneath.

The city has placed two orange and white barrels in front of it, but the hydrant was surrounded by a pool of water during WLBT’s visit.

“If we have visitors - we had visitors last week - they had to park three houses down from me,” she said. “If they parked in front of my house, they would have gotten stuck.”

Water from the hydrant runs along the street in front of Varner’s and a neighbor’s yard, making it impossible to park without getting in the mud.

Meanwhile, the leak on Laurel has created a waterfall of sorts, with water trickling down a hill, into the gutter and into a storm drain only a few hundred feet from the J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plant.

Varner says she’s called the city’s 311 action line to report the breaks and has seen crews come out. However, no repairs have been made.

“I’ve reported it over and over and over,” she said. “I call them and all they tell me is to be patient. I’m 76 years old. My husband is 76 years old. We don’t want to slip in this water. I have other elderly neighbors... I don’t want them to slip.”

“I don’t want anyone to slip,” she said. “It’s just a mess.”

Meanwhile, it’s not known when those leaks will be repaired.

This leak has been reported to the city multiple times, but has not been repaired. (WLBT)

Crews are currently working to repair leaks across the city in response to the latest water crisis.

Leaders say millions of gallons of water being produced at the city’s treatment plants are currently being lost to main breaks brought about by an arctic front that came in last week.

Ted Henifin, the third-party administrator over Jackson water, says crews are focusing on repairing the largest breaks first.

“Sometimes, looks can be deceiving, but we are looking at all of them,” he said. “Cannot tell you when we will be on these.”

