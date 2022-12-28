Animal rescue fund considering leaving Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Animal Rescue Fund says it has been without water for days and now, it is considering leaving the Capital City for good.

“I’ve always been a huge cheerleader for Jackson. [I] live in Jackson. [I] raised my children in Jackson. It’s just getting hard to be a cheerleader,” said the Director of the Animal Rescue Fund, Elizabeth Jackson.

Each time the city of Jackson issues a boil water notice or the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant has an issue; it’s not just residents and restaurants left to solve the problem.

“We have a problem with the animal shelter of having, once again, absolutely no water,” said Jackson. “And then, the water coming through the pipes in Jackson has a boil water requirement. Dirty water affects animals’ gut health just as much as it hurts human gut health.”

Before the weekend’s freezing temperatures, Jackson said they made preparations. However, they didn’t expect to be without any water for several more days.

“It’s getting pretty much impossible to continue,” Jackson expressed. “I mean, we provide the city a service. The city shelter shut down. The city pound is shut down, and they aren’t going to reopen it. The animal rescue organizations in and around the city of Jackson are filling in that gap. They should help us get water, and they haven’t.”

Now, ARF says the possibility of leaving the capital city is on the table after years of trying to manage the situation.

“These animals’ lives are dependent on us. And when we rescue them, we make a commitment to them to keep them safe and healthy and to get them healthy. We can’t do that, not without water,” Jackson said.

So what could happen if ARF leaves Jackson?

Only two animal shelters would remain in city limits which could put both residents and animals in danger. However, Jackson says regardless of where they relocate in the metro; they’ll help as much as they can.

“We’re not abandoning the animals in Jackson, Mississippi,” Jackson explained. “If we move our facility out, we’ll still continue to do the work we did. We just won’t do it within the city limits of Jackson.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.