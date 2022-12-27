LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off." (SOURCE: Natalie McClain)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever had a dance battle with your teacher?

A group of students at one school challenged their teacher to a dance-off between exams on Dec. 23. The results sent them all screaming.

The student went straight into “attack mode” first.

But the students’ teacher Yolanda Turner brought her A game.

Assistant principal Natalie McClain filmed the moment with her eighth graders.

The video quickly went viral.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas
Dollar General armed robbery under investigation.
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General
FILE - A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson,...
As temperatures warm up, water outages are being reported across the capital city
Here’s where you can find bottled water in Jackson Monday, Dec. 26

Latest News

Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
Police: Man holds friend’s father hostage on Christmas morning in Vicksburg
At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water...
UPDATE: Pascagoula hoping for water sample results Wednesday afternoon; still under boil water notice
FILE - This booking photo provided by Glynn County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Jackie Johnson,...
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing