LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Richland Police searching for suspects involved in Jackson crime

(None)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland Police are searching for suspects that they say were involved in a Jackson crime.

Around 7:47 on Monday night, an officer with the Richland Police Department “spotted a vehicle that was associated with a crime in Jackson a few days prior,” the agency posted on its social media page.

“The vehicle immediately left the area. Officers started looking for the vehicle and found it stuck on Linda Jo Drive.”

The person or persons in the vehicle were believed to have left the scene, having called someone to pick them up.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas
Dollar General armed robbery under investigation.
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General
FILE - A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson,...
As temperatures warm up, water outages are being reported across the capital city
Here’s where you can find bottled water in Jackson Monday, Dec. 26

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
Pallets of bottled water are brought to Candlestick Park to distribute during winter water...
City of Jackson releases water distribution sites for Tuesday, December 27
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas