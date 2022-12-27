Richland Police searching for suspects involved in Jackson crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland Police are searching for suspects that they say were involved in a Jackson crime.

Around 7:47 on Monday night, an officer with the Richland Police Department “spotted a vehicle that was associated with a crime in Jackson a few days prior,” the agency posted on its social media page.

“The vehicle immediately left the area. Officers started looking for the vehicle and found it stuck on Linda Jo Drive.”

The person or persons in the vehicle were believed to have left the scene, having called someone to pick them up.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.