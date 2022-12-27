LawCall
Police: Man holds friend’s father hostage on Christmas morning in Vicksburg

(WILX)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after holding his friend’s father hostage early Christmas morning in Vicksburg, according to police.

On Sunday around 6:00 a.m., officers responded to an address on First North Street in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller outside who said that his two friends, Terrance Carter, 42, of Clinton, and Reginald Carter, 44, of Vicksburg, who are brothers, had gotten into a fight and that Terrance Carter had fired a gun.

Both of the brothers and the parents of the caller were still inside, the man told police.

Officers were able to get the caller’s mother out of the house, but not his father nor either of the Carters.

The caller’s father tried to leave the house, but Terrance Carter grabbed him and pulled him back inside. A few minutes later, Reginald Carter ran from the house.

Since it was now deemed a hostage situation, the Vicksburg Police Department’s Special Response Team was alerted and when the team entered the house, Terrance Carter complied and surrendered. No one was injured.

Terrance Carter is facing charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping. He is being held without bond.

