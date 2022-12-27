Officials believe woods fire intentionally started, urge caution when burning

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators looking into a woods fire off Highway 67 in Harrison County Tuesday believe it was intentionally started.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said someone saw the smoke and called it in right way. That meant firefighters were able to get out there quickly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading and threatening any structures.

Sullivan said that quick action is vital to combating fires.

“This is a fire that we believe is arson,” Sullivan said. “We don’t believe this is accidental. There was no reason... the weather was not a factor in this.”

“We know that this time of year with as dry as it is, woods fires and brush fires like this are going to occur. And we know there’s a possibility of people setting those fires. So we’re real interested in the public helping if they see anything suspicious, if they see vehicles in an area they’re never seen before, we need tag numbers. We need descriptions of the vehicle.”

Since this was on U.S. Forest Service land, firefighters from that agency brought in their crews and bulldozers to assist in the firefighting efforts.

In the end, the flames consumed less than five acres of land.

Officials say we are approaching the time of year when most wildfires take place due to more people burning dry vegetation.

“If you’re going to build a debris pile, you want to make sure you stay with it and you have the implements, the shovels, the water... If you can get there then you have all that in case the fire gets away. What we see sometimes is that someone will start a fire pile, then suddenly they go inside to grab something, and the wind picks up, and it’s going everywhere,” Sullivan said.

“It’s very important that if you see what you consider an out-of-control fire, a fire in the woods or you see a fire when no one’s around, then certainly call the fire department. That may be actually a wildfire that somebody set and we are always worried about arson in these types of situations. We’ve seen it happen,” he added.

Sullivan also mentioned being extra careful when burning Christmas trees. He says they can light up quickly.

