Neighbor helps rescue Gulfport family from burning home

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport family is picking up the pieces left behind by a fire, Monday. It happened the day after Christmas at a home on South Street.

When neighbor Tommy Armstrong, Jr. first saw the fire, he jumped into action to help rescue his friends.

“I saw a bunch of smoke so I just started grabbing bricks and throwing it through the window,” Armstrong said. “So I crawled in there, grabbed her and got her out. At the end of the day, I was just trying to find her. I’ve known her since I was a little kid.”

Everyone inside the burning home managed to get out safely. Some went to the hospital for medical treatment.

When our news crew arrived, you could see smoke billowing out of the roof. Firefighters were scrambling to get inside, even using chainsaws to cut their way in.

There was major damage left both inside and outside the house. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire was started by an electrical outlet overloaded with a space heater.

