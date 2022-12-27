Man hiding in air duct charged with cyber threats, intimidating witness in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with cyber threats and intimidating a witness in Pike County.

On December 23, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division developed a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, Roderick V. Matthews, a family member of the person of interest, began sending threatening messages to the victim in the case.

Detectives and deputies then went to Matthews’ home located at 1504 Pioneer Drive in McComb later that day. They found him hiding in an air duct inside the home.

His bond was set at $50,000.

