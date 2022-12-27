LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery

Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A man in Massachusetts stopped to fill up the gas tank for his wife so she wouldn’t have to do so the next morning and walked away with some extra cash.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Christian Kalil picked up a bottle of water for his hockey game while he was at the gas station and bought a $1 million winning lottery ticket at the same time.

He told lottery officials he chose the ticket because it was in dispenser number five and his son was born in the month of May.

Kalil chose to take the annual option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000, before taxes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas
Dollar General armed robbery under investigation.
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General
FILE - A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson,...
As temperatures warm up, water outages are being reported across the capital city
Here’s where you can find bottled water in Jackson Monday, Dec. 26

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone. There are ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, buys a Mega Millions ticket...
Mega Millions hits $565 million, but prize isn’t even in the top 10
Pallets of bottled water are brought to Candlestick Park to distribute during winter water...
City of Jackson releases water distribution sites for Tuesday, December 27