Magic of Lights in Brandon extended due to popular demand
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The magic will stay in Brandon for at least another week.

The Magic of Lights presented by WLBT, the popular light show behind the city’s amphitheater, has been extended by an extra week, now staying open through January 8, 2023. It was originally going to stay open until New Year’s Eve.

“The City of Brandon has been thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Magic of Lights,” said Mayor Butch Lee. “We are excited that families will be able to continue to enjoy them for an additional week.”

The Magic of Lights is open daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 5:00 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday – Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased for any day starting at $19 per vehicle.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com/brandon.

