Latest water crisis prompting officials to consider moving animal shelter out of capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s latest water crisis is prompting officials with one local animal shelter to consider moving out of the capital city.

“We will still be in the metro area, but we’re seriously considering leaving Jackson,” said Elizabeth Jackson, founder of the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi. “They can’t provide the animals with water or police protection, so there’s no reason to stay.”

The nonprofit leader spoke to 3 On Your Side as yet another water crisis gripped Jackson.

Days after a cold front ripped across the state, water outages have been springing up left and right.

City leaders say the interruptions in service are likely the result of numerous main breaks in the distribution system, brought about by the frigid temperatures.

For ARF, water went out on Christmas Day, after more than two days of sub-freezing weather.

“Before the freeze, we anticipated not having any water, so we filled up all sorts of jugs and containers,” Jackson said. “As it warmed up, there was still no water. Not even a drip.”

Around mid-morning on Monday, ARF reached out on social media for help.

“If you are in the metro area and can purchase and bring us some water, we would be so appreciative,” the post states. “If you are outside of the boil water notice [area] and can pull up some water at your home or business to bring us, we would be appreciative.”

Since then, Jackson says donations have poured in.

“People have been bringing us water all day... One sweet couple came in, gathered up all of our jugs and took them to their house in Madison or Ridgeland and filled them up and brought them back,” she said. “They did that four times for us.”

Jackson says she’s unsure how many more times she’s willing to seek out donations for a service the city is supposed to provide.

“We need water to drink and to clean with. Some dogs are in medical isolation, so we need water for them. We have a lot to do every day with water,” she said. “We’re a third-world country here without [it].”

ARF moved to its W. Mayes Street location in 2012. Since then, the no-kill shelter has experienced numerous water-related issues.

In February 2021, the shelter was without water for days, maybe weeks, during the winter water crisis. Then, in August and September of this year, ARF was again without water again due to equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

“It’s been a long couple of years dealing with this. The lack of support and information from the city, the lack of preparing is preposterous,” she said. “I’m hopeful the third-party manager will help, but he has a lot of incompetence to make up for.”

