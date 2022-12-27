LawCall
Kwanzaa celebration begins at Two Museums in Jackson

By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This is the first night of Kwanzaa celebrations in Jackson. Tonight the gathering was held at the Two Museums.

Kwanzaa focuses on seven principles: unity, self-determination, work, responsibility, economic development, purpose, creativity, and faith. The celebration is observed from December 26th through January 1st. Willie Jones, President of Women for Progress of Mississippi, says the group has been sponsoring and leading Kwanzaa celebrations for over 40 years in the Jackson area.

“It’s extremely important,” Jones said. “Kwanzaa is a celebration of community, of culture, of family, and so we’re here today in these very challenging times and in this wonderful holiday season to bring the community together, to unify our community, to highlight the successes and the great assets we have here in the City of Jackson.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba attended tonight’s celebration. State, county, and city leaders, along with special honorees, will light a candle during each night of Kwanzaa celebrations.

After tonight, the celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly at the Medgar Evers Community Center until January 1st.

The events are free and open to the public.

