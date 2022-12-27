Jackson mayor issues local state of emergency amid ongoing water challenges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a local state of emergency amid ongoing water challenges.

A press release says that water crews are still dealing with complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. According to the City, more reports have been made about residents having little to no water pressure in the areas of South Jackson, West Jackson, and Byram.

“We are urging residents to continue to report water leaks,” the City said in a press release. “During normal business hours, 311 is taking calls. If you can’t get through, dial 601-960-1111. If it’s after hours, call 601-960-1875. City crews, contract workers, and other support teams are on the ground working as hard as they can to isolate leaks and restore pressure.”

The City says it will continue to distribute water at various locations until pressure is restored.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.