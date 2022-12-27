Freeze breaks pipes in Jackson apartment over holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sub-freezing temperatures are not only causing water lines to break throughout the city but also inside people’s homes.

Over the holiday weekend, Mississippi has seen some of the coldest temperatures in a while. As a result, some Jackson residents say pipes have burst, and they’re left to clean up the mess.

“I didn’t expect it because I’ve been leaving my cold water running for the past three nights. So I definitely didn’t expect to wake up to this,” said Flora McNeil.

When temperatures hit below freezing in the capital city, residents say they get nervous about their access to water.

“I left my water running out my cold water in my kitchen and bathroom when I know it’s going to freeze,” McNeil said. “I always do that.”

For long-time Jackson resident McNeil, even the precautions couldn’t protect her apartment from the wintry weather.

“I was woken up yesterday morning by the fire department telling me that everyone had to leave the building,” said McNeil. “Because it was flat, water was coming all down from the ceiling, the sprinkler system, my lighting fixtures.”

While staying overnight with family, McNeil says crews came into the apartments and tried to clear out the water from the ceilings and floors. However, she says she will still have to replace most of her things.

“This morning, I don’t have light in my bedroom or my living room because of that. I have my bed. It’s so completely soaked. Everything was flooded, my bedroom and my closet. Goodness, water was everywhere. Everything ruins everything.”

Now, even though temperatures will rise throughout the week, freezing temperatures are expected to last until Wednesday. That being said, residents are advised to turn on faucets to avoid potential problems with pipes freezing and bursting.

