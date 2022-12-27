Four Jackson fire stations don’t have water, amid ongoing crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days into yet another Jackson water crisis, an assistant fire chief says at least four stations don’t have running water.

Asst. Chief Patrick Armon gave an update on the Jackson Fire Department’s situation at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

“We do have a number of stations, I think we counted like four right now, that do not have water,” Armon said. “And those are Station 15 on Clinton Boulevard, Station 6 at the Zoo, Station 11 on Terry Road, and Station 12 [on] McFadden Road.”

He said the lack of running water won’t prevent JFD from fighting fires, and that stations have reserve supplies on standby to use as needed.

“The fire department is always ready,” he said. “We do have the ability to fight fires in circumstances or situations where we have low water pressure.”

“You may not know this, but each one of our units has 500 gallons of water. And when we go to a fire, we [send] five or six units. At this time, we’ve instructed all our commanders to ask for additional units when they go out to those scenes,” he added. “So, I don’t foresee us having any major issues.”

While regular statements have been issued since the start of the crisis, Tuesday’s press conference was the first time that reporters heard from city officials in person.

The briefing came as thousands of customers across the city remain without water. Some people, like Evelyn Guiton, a Byram resident who lives on Davis Road, says she’s able to get out of her driveway because of the long lines of people waiting to get water at Davis Road Park.

Jackson supplies water to about 180,000 people, including residents in Byram and parts of Hinds County.

“Where’s the governor? Where’s the National Guard? It’s holy chaos out there,” she asked WLBT Assignment Editor Nancy Pasternack. “This whole water situation in Jackson is depressing.”

Officials with Gov. Tate Reeves’ office have yet to respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, several business owners are reporting that their establishments are closed for a second day due to a lack of water pressure.

“Not a drop of water to be had,” wrote Broad Street Bakery & Cafe owner Jeff Good. “Bravo! and Sal & Mookie’s have pressure and will open. Come visit. We need you.”

The owners of Keifer’s Restaurant posted a similar message on Facebook, saying, “Another day of no water... We will keep you posted as we know more.”

The struggles are not lost on Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who told reporters he’s spoken with numerous residents since the crisis began.

“Obviously, we are dealing with the worst-case scenario, like we said was a possibility last Monday,” he said. “This is why, when we stand before you, three or four days ahead of time, and say that we have the threat of arctic temperatures, and this can threaten our system, we say so seriously and sincerely, because we know that we have experienced these challenges before.”

“I have, to that end, declared a local emergency, and this is to make certain as we do emergency procurement of things like non-potable water or potable water that is distributed to residents... we can do expeditiously and make certain we can get to all areas need as quickly as possible,” he said.

The mayor reiterated earlier statements, saying five crews were currently out looking for line breaks and making repairs as necessary. He also said that Ted Henifin, the city’s interim third-party manager, is working with vendors to procure non-potable water, which is needed so homeowners can flush toilets, bathe and the like.

“We will provide those locations once Mr. Henifin is certain he can have those vendors available,” he said.

Previously, residents were able to get non-potable water at some fire stations. However, those stations that lack running water are unable to provide it. “The water reserves that they have they need to maintain those to fight fires in the event that a fire occurs within the zone of those fire stations,” Lumumba said.

“I can share with you that the city of Jackson does still have bottled water available to provide. When it comes to the non-potable water, that is a possibility. [But] I’m going to give Mr. Henifin the opportunity to work through that contractually first,” he said. That is a part of the agreed order of consent, that a Plan B be established.”

Lumumba was referring to the interim stipulated order recently put in place to govern the city’s water system.

The order, which was signed off on by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate in late November, placed an ITPM over the city’s water system and billing system. As part of the order, the ITPM is required to implement an “alternative water source plan,” to ensure “the immediate provision of alternative water - at least one gallon per person per day,” in the event the city’s system can’t provide it.

However, court documents are unclear whether the agreement is referring to potable or non-potable substances.

“We entered this agreement, and then, you know, almost immediately, we were hit with this arctic blast,” the mayor said. “And so, he has not been able to put that in place as of yet, but I know that he is working diligently to make that happen.”

