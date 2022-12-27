First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly night is on the way as temperatures ball back near freezing to the lower 30s. This will also be our last night with temperatures this low for a little as well. We should see most of the cooler air subside by Wednesday with winds out of the south. Temperatures will quickly soar to the middle 60s during the afternoon hours under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are on track to continue to trend warmer as we close in on the new year. Highs by late week will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s as better chances for rain also emerge. A frontal system will bring the likelihood for showers and thunderstorms Friday into early Saturday. We should dry out by Saturday evening/night to ring in the new year and also for New Year’s Day on Sunday. More storms will become possible by early next week from another approaching front as temperatures remain well above average.

