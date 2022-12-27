LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly night is on the way as temperatures ball back near freezing to the lower 30s. This will also be our last night with temperatures this low for a little as well. We should see most of the cooler air subside by Wednesday with winds out of the south. Temperatures will quickly soar to the middle 60s during the afternoon hours under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are on track to continue to trend warmer as we close in on the new year. Highs by late week will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s as better chances for rain also emerge. A frontal system will bring the likelihood for showers and thunderstorms Friday into early Saturday. We should dry out by Saturday evening/night to ring in the new year and also for New Year’s Day on Sunday. More storms will become possible by early next week from another approaching front as temperatures remain well above average.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Melvin Brinner
Bond denied for man accused of shooting, killing brother on Christmas
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Dollar General armed robbery under investigation.
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General
FILE - A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson,...
As temperatures warm up, water outages are being reported across the capital city
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes

Latest News

Trending warmer by late week
First Alert Forecast: cool this afternoon ahead of warmer weather by late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend through last days of 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend to round out 2022
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: