First Alert Forecast: warming trend through last days of 2022

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Sunshine turns dominant again – though, a few clouds may sneak past at times. We’ll still manage 40s to lower 50s - leaving behind the 20s. Skies remain clear overnight, but the wind turns more southerly, this will help to buoy temperatures a bit, in the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Not as cold of a start as warmer air begins to file in off the Gulf of Mexico. Morning 30s will warm into the 60s by afternoon amid a mix of sun and clouds. While there is an outside chance of shower, most will stay dry. Lows will fall back only to the lower to middle 50s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED RANGE: A surge of southerly winds will help to kick up temperatures late week. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s by Thursday and Friday as our next system approaches late week. This could yield bouts of heavy rain by Friday into early Saturday as its shifts over the region with an isolated severe weather risk. We’ll trend drier by Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of any New Year celebrations. Our bout of warm weather will also ring in the year 2023. Our next system due in late Monday into Tuesday could have periods of heavy rain and strong storms to contend with.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

