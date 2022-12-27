First Alert Forecast: cool this afternoon ahead of warmer weather by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunshine will prevail across the region this afternoon as cool weather continues. Temperatures today are expected to top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s, which is still below average for this time of year. Today will also be the last day for a while with below normal temperatures before we see a warm-up occur. We will cool down by this evening and overnight back to the lower 30s under a mostly clear sky.

The cooler air is on track to really subside by Wednesday with winds out of the south. Temperatures will quickly soar to the middle 60s during the afternoon hours across central and southwest Mississippi under a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer over through the week for the last few days of December and 2022. Highs by late week will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s as better chances for rain also emerge. A frontal system will bring the likelihood for showers and thunderstorms Friday into early Saturday. We should dry out by Saturday evening/night to ring in the new year and also for New Year’s Day on Sunday. More storms will become possible by early next week from another approaching front as temperatures remain well above average.

