Family holds rally as search continues for missing mother of 3

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas has come and gone, and three Memphis children are still without answers after their mother disappeared in November.

On Monday, the family of 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail once again pleaded with the public for answers since she went missing on Nov. 12.

Jacqulin was last seen at the Superlo Foods on Lamar Avene with her boyfriend that Saturday.

She last spoke on the phone to one of her 10-year-old twin daughters.

Her vehicle was found two days later behind a building on Lamar with all of her belongings, including her cell phone, inside.

Jacqulin Vail
Jacqulin Vail(Memphis Police Department)

She was reported missing on Nov. 13.

“Please bring my baby girl home,” pleaded Jacqulin’s mother, Geraldine Vail. “Please bring her home. Please. She got three kids out here who love her dearly. Wherever she’s at, touch their hearts, and let them bring her back home.”

“I know that she wants to be here with us right now. And we miss her, all three of her kids miss her, and we’re just hoping that she comes back safely and unharmed,” said one of Jacqulin’s daughters, Jakayla Jones.

Jacqulin’s family is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Surveillance photo showing Jacqulin Vail.
Surveillance photo showing Jacqulin Vail.(Memphis Police Department)

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds, and was last seen with burgundy hair, wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on it, and a gray and yellow striped beanie.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

