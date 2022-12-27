LawCall
City of Jackson releases water distribution sites for Tuesday, December 27

Pallets of bottled water are brought to Candlestick Park to distribute during winter water...
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents coping with Jackson’s ongoing water crisis will be able to get bottled water Tuesday at these sites:

  • Candlestick Park, Cooper Road - 2 p.m.
  • Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 2 p.m.
  • Metrocenter Mall, near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m.
  • Davis Road Park, 2515 Davis Rd., Byram - 2 p.m.

If you are unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or (601) 960-1875.

