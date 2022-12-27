Body found partially decomposed near AmeriStar hotel in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found partially decomposed near the parking lot of the AmeriStar hotel in Vicksburg Tuesday.

Chief Penny Jones says that a family member of a missing person requested a wellness check for their loved one because they had not seen them since the beginning of the month.

The chief says that the missing person has a history of being homeless and living in an area described as a camp. Authorities then searched that area and ended up finding a body in a wooded area near Washington Street.

According to authorities, the body is a man between 40 and 45 years old.

Chief Jones says the body has been sent to the state crime lab to be identified. It is unknown whether the body is the missing person police were searching for.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.