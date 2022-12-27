LawCall
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26.

The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River Counties.

The fatal crash in Jefferson County happened on December 24 and claimed the life of Dennis Crump, 38, of Hazlehurst, when his 2007 Mitsubishi pickup left the road and hit a tree.

The crash in Attala County occurred on Christmas Day. According to MHP, John Gwatlney, 23, of Kosciusko, left the road and overturned.

Also during the holiday period, the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36 injuries.

