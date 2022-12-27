3 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a local state of emergency on Monday amid ongoing water challenges in the city.

A press release said that water crews are still dealing with complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, and that, according to the City, more reports have been made about residents having little to no water pressure in the areas of South Jackson, West Jackson, and Byram.

A city-wide boil water notice was issued on Christmas Day, which will stay in effect “until further notice.”

Hinds County officials are asking folks to stay alert after two detainees escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Christmas Eve.

Tyler Charles Payne, 31, and Traverro McElroy, 36, escaped around 7:30 Saturday night.

Both of the men who escaped from the detention center are accused of violent crimes - and one is accused of murder.

WLBT spoke with the family of the woman he’s accused of killing about how this escape is impacting them.

“The only thing that I got for Christmas was bad news,” said Rebecca Cavett, Rikyla Brown’s mother. “I am terribly upset. They have failed my grandkids. They have failed my family.”

(WLBT)

A man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas Day.

The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon.

The incident occurred on Pattison Tillman Road, the Daily News reported. Melvin Brinner is being held at the Claiborne County Jail and is awaiting his initial appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.