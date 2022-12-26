LawCall
Here’s where you can find bottled water in Jackson Monday, Dec. 26

(WBRC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after the city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil water advisory, leaders announced water distribution sites.

The city said it’s experiencing fluctuating water pressure and apologizes for the inconvenience.

Jackson distribution sites, Monday, December 26 only:

South Jackson:

11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candlestick Plaza off Cooper Road

11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2875 McDowell Road

Northwest Jackson:

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road near Smillow Prep

West Jackson:

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Metro Center Mall near old Dillards Loading Dock

Byram:

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Davis Road Park 2515 Davis Road

If you are unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or (601) 960-1875. Provided by Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and the City of Jackson.

