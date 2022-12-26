Thousands of people line up for water in the capital city amid yet another crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Long lines and wait times characterized at least one water distribution site on Monday, a sign that the latest water outage has impacted thousands of people across the city.

“To think you’ve got this big city and we don’t have no water. Other people in other cities got snow and they’ve got water,” Radshon Cavett said. “It’s terrible. It’s real terrible.”

The McCluer Road resident waited for more than two hours Monday to get water at Candlestick Park. For his efforts, he was awarded with two cases of Niagra purified water.

Even with that, Cavett said he still needed non-potable water to flush his toilets, saying he was unsure how long the latest water outage would last.

“Dealing with Jackson, there is no telling. Sometimes, it probably might take a week, sometimes it will probably take 3 or 4 days,” he said. “We don’t know.”

Jackson is amid yet another water crisis, this one brought about by more than two consecutive days of below-freezing temperatures.

Unlike in February 2021, though, the cold weather this time didn’t cause the city’s treatment plants to shut down, but rather led to numerous main breaks in the distribution system.

Those main breaks, in turn, mean that much of the water being produced at the city’s treatment plants never makes it to customers’ taps.

Some customers began losing pressure on Saturday. Others didn’t see interruptions in service until Christmas Day. More reports of outages poured in Monday morning.

“They won’t even come out and tell us what’s going on,” said Beshante Collins, who lives off of Clinton Boulevard. “How can you boil water when there’s no water?”

“I have small kids,” she continued. “This is ridiculous. You can’t flush your toilet, you can’t bathe – it’s inhumane. And we still haven’t gotten any answers.”

On Christmas Day, as reports of water outages climbed, the city set up its first emergency water distribution sites.

Additional emergency giveaways were scheduled for Monday, including the one at Candlestick Park.

Cars lined up along Cooper Road waiting to get water at Candlestick Park giveaway site. (WLBT)

Rukia Lumumba, executive director of the People’s Advocacy Institute, helped coordinate those efforts.

“This is our second trailer truckload of water,” she said. “We have sites at McDowell Road. We’re here at Cooper Road. We have another site. The city is at Metrocenter Mall, where the water is stored. So, people should definitely go there between 2 and 5 p.m. to pick up water.”

“We’re also going to be in Northwest Jackson at the corner of Northside Drive and I think, Manhattan, next to Smilow Prep,” Lumumba added. “And we’re going out to Byram, because Byram is also on the Jackson water system and is without water.”

Residents can also fill jugs and other containers at Water Box filtration sites at Sykes Community Center, the Downtown Central Fire Station and at Fire Station No. 20.

Sykes Community Center - call (769) 251-2365 to schedule an appointment

Downtown Central Fire station - call (601) 960-2101 to schedule an appointment

Fire Station No. 20 - (601) 960-2120 to schedule an appointment.

Lumumba wasn’t surprised by the large number of people seeking help. “This has been a rough period of time, similar to last year. In February, we were without water for six weeks,” she said.

Jackson has experienced multiple water crises in the last two years, from the February 2021 crisis brought about by back-to-back arctic blasts that caused shutdowns at the city’s main water treatment plant, to the crisis just months ago that again shut down Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

Prior to the cold weather moving in last week, crews worked to winterize Curtis by insulating pipes, putting in temporary heating at the plant’s chemical house and turning on the raw water screens to prevent them from freezing.

Leaders were cautiously optimistic that that the efforts would pay off, and in some ways, they had, allowing Jackson to continue to produce water to push into the system. However, much of that water is being lost due to numerous main breaks.

Exactly how many main breaks had occurred by Monday afternoon was still unknown. Crews had responded to a busted above-ground pipe WLBT first reported on Sunday. However, shortly after 1 p.m. the line had yet to be repaired, and another leak along the same pipe had developed.

A second leak had erupted along an above-ground water main that runs along an abandoned bridge next to South State Street. (WLBT)

“We continue to struggle to return pressure to the water system. We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system but the pressure is not increasing,” the city said in Monday morning news release. “The issue has to be significant leaks... that we have yet to identify. We are continuing the search today, supplementing our workforce with EPA and contractor resources.”

The city is asking anyone who notices a leak to report it by calling 311, (601) 960-1111 or (601) 960-1875.

