‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water.

On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.

The family is one of many across Jackson this holiday that was without water after more than two days of sub-freezing temperatures again ravaged the capital city’s water infrastructure.

Baldridge says she’s been without water multiple times since moving to Jackson six years ago.

“We started having low water pressure a couple of days ago... And yesterday, about six in the evening, we went and tried to flush the toilet, and all of sudden, the water just completely stopped,” she said. “So, we have not had any water since then.”

“This is a bad time, a really bad time, for this to happen,” she said. “I’m pretty sure it’s affecting a lot of people’s moods.”

While some people are completely without water, tens of thousands of others are under a boil water notice. Also on Sunday, the city issued boil notice for all customers served by the city’s surface water system.

The surface water system includes all customers that receive water treated at either the J.H. Fewell or O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plants. The Curtis plant alone serves about 43,000 connections.

The complications are the result of a major cold front that ripped across the state late last week, driving the temperatures into the teens and 20s for more than two days straight. The thermometer did go above freezing Christmas Day but was slated to again drop into the low to mid-20s Sunday night.

Consecutive days of below-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on the city’s water distribution system, as evidenced by the number of visible breaks, as well as the reports of low water pressure flooding in.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, an above-ground break was spewing water at an abandoned bridge near the U.S. Highway 80 exit near South State Street.

S. State Street water main burst. (WLBT)

On Saturday afternoon, the city reported a large main break at Northside Drive and Manhattan Road.

“Our contractor (UCI) has been mobilized and is on site,” according to a statement posted on Jackson’s Facebook page. “This is likely causing pressure challenges in this area and beyond.”

“We know these issues are challenging and frustrating for residents,” the statement continued. “Our crews are working as hard as they can to restore pressure and contain leaks.”

Exactly how many breaks have occurred remains unclear.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said the city should have a better idea on Monday.

Henifin was put in charge of the water system as part of a federal court order. That order was signed by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate in late November.

The 40-year public works veteran said both known and unknown breaks have already impacted the ability for operators to maintain water pressure within the system.

“We were making a lot of water yesterday, all day long... and we couldn’t get the pressure up,” he said. “When you put water in the system, pushing it as hard as you can, and pressure doesn’t go up, and the tanks are draining, we’re losing it somewhere, but we haven’t... found where that is.”

Pressure needs to remain above 80 PSI, or pounds per square inch, to ensure that people across the city have adequate running water.

On the afternoon of December 25, pressure was hovering around 50 or 60 PSI.

“We don’t really have a good handle on how many people have no water pressure,” he said. “I know there’s been a lot of low water pressure, and we would suspect that our normal Forest Hills and South Jackson group would be struggling.”

Parts of South Jackson, including the Forest Hills are usually among the hardest hit, due to their distance from the city’s treatment plants.

“We’ve been trying to push [the pressure] up, except we’re obviously pushing it into something that’s got some openings,” he said.

Henifin said an on-call pipe crew was out working on Christmas and had found some small breaks. UCI, a private contractor that was on standby, also had crews looking. “We didn’t find anything big yet,” he said. “We’re going to regroup in the morning to make sure everyone’s looking at different spots.”

