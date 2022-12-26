Things To Know Monday, December 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. City-wide boil water notice issued in Jackson; officials apologize for ‘terrible’ timing

A bit of sour news on Christmas Day as a city-wide boil water notice has been issued for the capital city 24 hours after Jackson experienced “fluctuating” water pressure. In a Sunday morning water update from Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne, she stated that the boil water notice will be in effect until further notice. “The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified,” she wrote. “These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible.” On Saturday, frigid temperatures were also to blame, hampering crews’ abilities to locate the cause of the wavering water pressure throughout the city.

2. Van believed to be stolen by at least one escaped Hinds Co. detainee found in Texas

A white church van believed to be stolen by at least one of the two escaped Hinds County inmates has been located in a body of water in Anna, Texas, a city 436 miles from Raymond. “A witness reported a [white male] pushing the van into the water,” Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a Tweet. “The van was later removed and confirmed.” The van was said to be taken by one or both of the detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on or around Christmas. Anna, Texas, is about 425 miles away from Raymond, and is a roughly 436-mile drive along I-20 East, according to Google maps. A little after lunchtime on Christmas, Jones sent out a notice on social media saying Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were missing during Sunday morning’s headcount. McElroy was being held at the detention center on charges of murder and being in possession of a firearm, while Payne was being charged with armed carjacking/taking of a vehicle, according to the Hinds County Detention Center’s inmate database.

3. Decomposed human remains found near water tower on Wynndale Road

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says decomposed human remains were found Christmas afternoon near a water tower on Wynndale Road. “Investigators are working to identify the remains and a possible cause of death,” the sheriff said in a Tweet. “Remains appear to have been at the location for a long period of time.” No further details of the incident are available.

