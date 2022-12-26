LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co.

Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.(Gray Media)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been pronounced dead following harsh weather conditions this weekend.

Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning. A passing motorist found him near Highway 26 and I-59 in Poplarville.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage says the cause of death was exposure. We don’t yet have the victim’s identity.

Pearl River County will open its safe rooms Monday night in Picayune (501 Laurel Street) and Poplarville (124 Rodeo Street).

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says
Escaped Hinds County detainees remain on the run
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
Walter Brown
Mississippi city lawyer retiring from nearly 6-decade career
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
boil water notice
City-wide boil water notice issued in Jackson; officials apologize for ‘terrible’ timing

Latest News

At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water...
UPDATE: Pascagoula boil water notice continues; city planning to send samples to lab Tuesday
Dollar General armed robbery under investigation.
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General
Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an...
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas