LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas

A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an...
A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an investigation by the FDLE.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas.

The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon.

The incident occurred on Pattison Tillman Road, the Daily News reported. Melvin Brinner is being held at the Claiborne County Jail and is awaiting his initial appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says
Van believed to be stolen by at least one escaped Hinds Co. detainee found in Texas
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
Walter Brown
Mississippi city lawyer retiring from nearly 6-decade career
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Fight at Pearl outlet mall leads to one man pulling a gun on the other

Latest News

Here’s where you can find bottled water in Jackson Monday, Dec. 26
FILE - A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson,...
As temperatures warm up, water outages are being reported across the capital city
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, December 26
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cold starts to lose its hold on Mississippi