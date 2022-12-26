Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas.

The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon.

The incident occurred on Pattison Tillman Road, the Daily News reported. Melvin Brinner is being held at the Claiborne County Jail and is awaiting his initial appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.