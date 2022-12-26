LawCall
Former state representative to make ‘special’ announcement regarding 2023 this week

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former gubernatorial candidate and state representative will make a special announcement regarding his plans for 2023 sometime this week.

“The last three years, we have witnessed how important it is we have conservative leaders in office who will put America, and our God-given rights, first, and Mississippi is no different,” said Robert Foster. “This week, we will be making a very special announcement regarding that and my plans for 2023.”

According to a press release, Foster ran for governor of Mississippi in 2019 and won the state’s third-largest county.

