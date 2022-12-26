LawCall
First Alert Forecast:

Dangerous Cold Continues
First Alert Weather
By Todd Adams
By Todd Adams
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Don’t let the sunshine and warmer days fool you. Overnight temps are still going to be an issue for a couple of more nights. Under a clear sky, expect the overnight temperature to drop into the low to mid 20s. The wind will be calm to light over the next couple of days, so wind chills won’t be significant. When the cold air mass pushes off over the next couple of days, we can expect to see warmer air, accompanied by more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances will be on the increase beginning Thursday, as a cold drops down from the northwest. Rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread on Friday and Saturday.

