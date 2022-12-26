LawCall
First Alert Forecast: warming trend expected throughout the week

Warming up through the week
Warming up through the week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly afternoon is in store for the area as temperatures remain cooler than average. Highs today are forecast to reach the middle/upper 40s to near 50 degrees as clouds increase from the north as a boundary dives in. Once the sun goes down later this evening, it will be a quick cool down as clouds exit overhead. Expect overnight lows to bottom out well below freezing in the middle 20s under a mostly clear sky.

Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are anticipated for Tuesday as we begin to see a warming trend occur. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon should be closer to 50 degrees areawide as the very cold air starts to subside.

We will continue to see nighttime and daytime temperatures trend warmer on a daily basis throughout the week for the last few days of December. Highs by late week will actually be above average in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By this time, we are also expected more unsettled weather as better chances for showers and storms emerge from an approaching system. Friday and Saturday currently pose the best chance to see rain before trending drier for Sunday for New Year’s Day. Another front could bring in more showers and/or storms to the area early next week as well.

