First Alert Forecast: cold starts to lose its hold on Mississippi

MONDAY: After a frigid Christmas weekend, temperatures will begin their upward swing into the last week of 2022. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as a disturbance moves past the region today - we’ll stay dry and trend a bit warmer from Sunday’s upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs today will work their way into the 40s to lower 50s. As skies clear tonight, we’ll have another ‘hard freeze’ with lows well down into the 20s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine turns dominant again - but expect highs to be stymied a bit behind our Monday disturbance. We’ll still manage 40s to lower 50s - leaving behind the 20s. Skies remain clear overnight, but wind turn more southerly, this will help to buoy temperatures a bit, in the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED RANGE: High pressure will swing over the area through mid-week – helping to bolster temperatures through the latter parts of the week. Expect highs in the 60s Wednesday; upper 60s and lower 70s by Thursday and Friday as our next system approaches late week. This could yield bouts of heavy rain by Friday into early Saturday as its shifts over the region. We’ll trend a bit drier Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of any New Year celebrations. Our bout of warm weather will also hang around to ring in the year 2023.

