First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The warming trend is underway as temperatures reached 50 degrees Monday afternoon.  Expect cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle 20s by morning.  Highs will once again reach 50 degrees Tuesday, from a weak front that is passing through overnight.  It will remain dry, but the winds will shift, which is why high temperatures are expected to be held back just a tad Tuesday.  60s will be knocking on our door Wednesday with sunshine, but showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible in the airmass that will arrive Thursday, Friday and lasting through New Year’s Weekend.  Severe weather potential is minimal but may be a little higher early next week on Monday or Tuesday.  Monday’s high reached 50 after a morning low of 21.  The average high and low temperatures this time of year in Jackson is 58 and 38.

