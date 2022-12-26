LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain

FILE - Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
FILE - Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (Gray News) – A dog abandoned at the airport in San Francisco has found its forever home with a United Airlines captain.

The dog named Polaris arrived at the airport with someone traveling from an international destination, but the flyer chose to continue without his animal, according to a news release from the San Franciso SPCA.

United Airlines worked to make sure the puppy was cared for and completed the necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period.

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.,” said Vincent Passafiume, director of customer service at United.

Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.

The airline hosted a celebratory adoption party at the airport and donated $5,000 to the SF SPCA to support their efforts to help animals all year long.

“It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family—just in time for the holidays.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says
Van believed to be stolen by at least one escaped Hinds Co. detainee found in Texas
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
Walter Brown
Mississippi city lawyer retiring from nearly 6-decade career
Fight at Pearl outlet mall leads to one man pulling a gun on the other
Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, city says

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga. It is shaped...
First day of Kwanzaa celebrated Monday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cold starts to lose its hold on Mississippi
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry cold grips slowly loosens this week
At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water...
UPDATE: Pascagoula boil water notice continues after leak located; testing soon to come