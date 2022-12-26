LawCall
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General

Dollar General armed robbery under investigation.
Dollar General armed robbery under investigation.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed a Belhaven Dollar General store Monday.

The incident occurred at the discount retailer’s 340 E. Fortification St. location.

Capitol Police responded to the scene, after receiving a call about an alleged armed robbery.

The alleged robber fled and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (601) 359-3125. All tips are anonymous.

